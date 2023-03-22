Funeral Mass for Lolita Frayco Bamba will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2023 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Rev. Thomas Nallapatti, Associate Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Post Cemetery, Fort Sill, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 10-6 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the funeral home, followed by a Rosary service at 6 p.m. in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Lolita Frayco Bamba, 75, of Lawton passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at her home. She was born March 10, 1948 in Marbel, Koronadal, South Cotabato, Philippines to Antonio and Patrecia Tumbaga Frayco. She earned her degree in midwifery at the Mindanao School of Midwifery on Dec. 28, 1968. She was a midwife, certified nursing assistant, and provided home health care with the Frankenhaus German Hospital, Comanche County Memorial Hospital and Gentiva. On Dec. 21, 1979 she married SFC (Retired) Quirino Ancheta Bamba in National City, California. Lolita enjoyed gardening, cooking, hosting parties, reading the Bible, and caring for her family.
Survivors include her husband SFC (Retired) Quirino Ancheta Bamba; her two sons: LTC, US Army, Emerson Frayco Bamba and his wife Catherine Rose Iwashita Bamba, and TSgt Select, US Air Force, Jason Frayco Bamba; her siblings and their children: Teresita Frayco Miranda, her husband Dominador Miranda and their son Gilbert Miranda; Virginia Frayco Pacaoncis and her daughter Maribeth Pacaoncis and her family; and Nenita Frayco Laos and her children, Roderick Laos and his wife, Christina Laos and their family, and Ellaine Liza, her husband Noel Liza and their family. She is also survived by her in-laws and their children: Erlinda Frayco and her children Sarah Lagang, her husband Jon Lagang and their family, Romeo Frayco, Nelia Abasolo and her family, Renaldo Frayco and his family, Bernardo Frayco, his wife Jenny Frayco and their family, and May Frayco and her family; Estrella Bamba Racca, her husband Delfin Racca and their children Ursula Racca and her family, and Della Dong, her husband Alan Dong and their family; Teddy Bamba, his wife Melinda Bamba, and their children Jonathan Bamba, his wife Marcy Bamba and their family, and Lyn Marie Braley, her husband Joshua Braley and their family; and Genoviva Bamba and her children Bradford Bamba, his wife Roxanne Bamba, Rudyard Bamba, his wife Emma Bamba and their family, and MaryJane Bamba Stringer, her husband Bayard Stringer and their family. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews: Helen Hechanova, husband Jerry and their family; Judith Villanueva, husband Rene and their family; Leda Bernas, husband Charlie and their family; Leila Rabanillo, husband Darwin and their family; Ronie Martinez, wife Josephine and their family; Rolly Martinez and wife Shirley; Rene Martinez, wife Riza and their family; Roland Martinez and wife Juvelyn; Romie Martinez and his family; Remy Martinez, wife Fe and their family; Susan Ayroso, husband Samson and their family; Cielo Encarnacion and her family; Benjamin Encarnacion, wife Aimee and their family; Jane Dolan and her family; James Bamba; and many other beloved family and friends.
Lolita is preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Patrecia Tumbaga Frayco; her siblings: Zenaida Frayco Panolino and her husband Santiago; Patrocenio Fermo Frayco; Julieta Frayco Martinez and husband Moises; Alfredo Fermo Frayco, and Romero Fermo Frayco; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Telesforo and Ursula Bamba; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Ronie Laos, Wilhelmina Bamba Encarnacion and husband Ed, Alberto Bamba, Alexander Bamba; and nieces and nephews, Maybel Laos, Heide Panolino and wife Melanie, Eileen Martinez and Evangeline Martinez.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com