Graveside service for Lola Kemp Oates will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday June 26, 2021 at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery in Burkburnett, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Lola Kemp Oates, 97, passed away in Lawton, on Friday June 18, 2021. Lola was born Feb. 11, 1924, in Wichita Falls, Texas to Arthur and Tilatha Kemp. She was the seventh of eight children. She grew up on a farm near Wichita Falls and attended Cashion School. In 1953, she married Melton Oates in Fort Worth, Texas. They were married 31 years until his death in 1984.
Lola was always up for the next adventure and led a long and full life. At 17, she left Texas for California where she worked in an aircraft factory during World War II. She worked most of her life as a waitress and grocery store clerk at the various places Melton was stationed while in the Air Force. After his retirement, they settled in Lufkin, Texas. In 2005, she moved to Lawton to be closer to her daughter Linda. She loved to bowl and was on a bowling league until she was 90. She was always ready for a game of dominoes or bingo. She loved red purses, red cars and red lipstick. Lola faithfully watched every Oklahoma City Thunder game on television and got to attend her first game in person at 91 years young.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda Sasseen and husband Tommy Heidebrecht of Lawton; four grandchildren and their spouses: Lisa (Kenny) Osbun of Denton, Texas.; Max (Donna) Sasseen of Lawton; Mitchell (Judy) Sasseen of Ada; and Julie (Jason) Davis of Cache; eight great-grandchildren, and five great great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lola was preceded in death by her husband, parents, five brothers and two sisters.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com