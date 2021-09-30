Funeral for Lola Juanita Stewart, 83, Lawton will be Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at 9 a.m., at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.

Mrs. Stewart died Sept. 25, 2021.

Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Burial will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.

Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com