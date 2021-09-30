Lola Juanita Stewart Sep 30, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Funeral for Lola Juanita Stewart, 83, Lawton will be Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at 9 a.m., at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.Mrs. Stewart died Sept. 25, 2021.Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.Burial will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lola Juanita Stewart Burial Cemetery Sill Worship Tribute Fort Funeral Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists