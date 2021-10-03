Lola Juanita (Honeycutt) Stewart, age 83, of Lawton passed away peacefully at her home on Sept. 26, 2021. Lola spent her final days surrounded by family who where her pride and joy.
Lola was born in Vowells Mills (Natchitoches Parish) Louisiana to Phanor and Vera Honeycutt on June 15, 1938. Lola grew up knowing farm life, fishing and making homemade ice cream. Lola was no stranger to hard work. At the young age of 14 she had her 1st job at Mills-Paul drug store helping keep the store tidy. A few years later she came to work for A & P Grocery in Natchitoches, Louisiana as a cashier and stocker. Upon moving to Alexandria, Louisiana she would work for Kroger Grocery Store as a cashier and soon promoted to Head Bookkeeper. She later became employed with Guaranty Bank in Alexandria, Louisiana as a bank teller. This would spark her love for banking as a profession. Lola moved to Lawton in 1984, where she became employed with City National Bank as a bank teller and then later being promoted to Department Head of Bookkeeping. Lola was employed by City National Bank for 37 ½ years. At her retirement, she was one of CNB’s Vice Presidents where she participated in many sponsored activities of CNB. Lola was an admired friend and mentor in banking and in life. Lola was a supportive member of Pilot Masonic Lodge # 367 of Elgin. Lola was a prior member of Fletcher Baptist Church in Fletcher. She is a current member of Salem Missionary Baptist Church Lawton. Lola served on the Valley View Water Association Committee for several years.
Lola is preceded in death by her parents Phanor and Vera Honeycutt; brother, James Honeycutt; sister, Yvonne Holland, and Husband Harley Sam Stewart.
Lola is survived by her brother, Charles Honeycutt of Vowells Mills, LA; daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Wallace Mountain of Lawton; granddaughter Missy and husband, Dustin Chrismon of Cyril; granddaughter, Angela Grossman of Elgin; grandson, James Mountain of Lawton; granddaughter, Alvina Lloyd of Walters and Ashleigh Coursey of Lawton. Lola leaves to cherish her loving memory 13 great-grandchildren, along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services for Lola Juanita (Honeycutt) Stewart will be on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at 9 a.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel, interment will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston.
The family will have a visitation on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com