Funeral service for Lois Niblett Wickens, age 91, of Lawton, will be 1:30 p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in Marlow Cemetery.
The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
On Sunday, May 30, 2021, God called home a special angel, Lois Niblett Wickens, with her family by her side. She was born in Bray, on Aug. 6, 1929. Her family soon moved to Marlow, where she attended school, graduating in May 1948. She married Donald Dean Wickens Sr. in Henrietta, Texas on June 5, 1948 and they made their home in Lawton.
In April 1952, a daughter, Judy, was born to Lois and Don. During this time, Lois was employed at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company as a switchboard operator. In March of 1956 Donald Dean Wickens Jr. was born and she left the telephone company to become a full-time mother to her two children. She went back to work full-time in 1965 at Retail Merchants Association in Lawton until 1975. In 1985 she began working as secretary at Northside Baptist Church, where she was a long-time member and one of the cornerstones of this congregation. She was always a truly devoted wife, mother, and mamaw, always putting others before herself.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Billy Beville; son, Donald Dean Wickens Jr.; grandson, Jeffrey Beville, all of Lawton; great-grandchildren: Kinser and Saydi of Edmond, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Dean Wickens Sr., who passed away in November 2008, her parents, Raymond and Tressie Niblett, a sister, Estelle Largeant and a granddaughter, Sherry Beville Stoner.
