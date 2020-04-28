Lois (Mauro) Leslie, 62, Lawton, Oklahoma passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Lawton. She was born on March 13, 1958 in Lubbock, Texas to Louis and Mary (Zeluff) Mauro. She worked for Sam’s Club for 18 years in membership. She enjoyed traveling with her sisters whether it was going to Las Vegas to gamble or going on cruises. Her biggest joy in life was all of her grandchildren.
Lois is survived by one son, Charlie Leslie, III, one daughter, Rhandi Rhoades and husband Daniel, and daughter-in-law, Melinda Ford, five sisters, Debbie Mauro, Alice Mauro-Choat, Patricia K. Mauro, JoAnne Taylor and Rose Mauro, seven grandchildren, Alyssa Leslie, Nate Ford, Madison Leslie, Zoey Leslie, Halee Rhoades, Falon Rhoades, Aubri Rhoades, and four sisters in law.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, and husband Charles Leslie, Jr.
No services are scheduled at this time.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com