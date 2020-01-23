Funeral Mass for Lois Helen (Sanders) Jacobi will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Sterling, Oklahoma with Rev. Joseph Jacobi, Pastor , Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Mustang, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial will be in the Sterling Cemetery, Sterling, Oklahoma under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Lois Helen (Sanders) Jacobi, 89, Sterling, Oklahoma, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at her home. She was born May 5, 1930 in Waurika, Oklahoma to Clyde C. and Juanita (Brantley) Sanders. She lived in Waurika until moving to the Sterling area in 1933. From there she lived in several places, including Lawton, Marlow, and Duncan until she moved to Arizona and later New Mexico. Her family moved back to Sterling in 1939 where she attended Sterling Public Schools. She married Albert Gus Jacobi on April 12, 1947 in Sterling. He passed away September 10, 2012. They moved to the Denton area in 1948, where she was a homemaker and worked with her husband on their farm, where she resided until her death.
She is survived by her 5 sons; Eddie Jacobi and wife Jackie, Charles Jacobi and wife Cordelia, Michael Jacobi and wife Cheryl, Rick Jacobi and wife Karen, Roger Jacobi and wife Ramona, 2 daughters; Judy Milam and husband Lee, Cheryl Eary and husband Bill, 21 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, her sister Jeanie Wagner and a brother, Larry Sanders. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a brother Kenneth “Sonny” Sanders and her sister, Pauline Schulte.
