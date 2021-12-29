Lois “Geneane” Bentley was born Dec. 18, 1932 in Apache, to Herman and Jewel (Lake) Reiss. She passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Oklahoma City at the age of 89.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 between 5 p.m. — 7 p.m. at Crews Funeral Home. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 30, at 1 p.m. at Oak Street Church of Christ with Doug Kirkpatrick officiating.
Serving as pallbearers will be Micah Bentley, Robbie Maples, Joshua Maples, Jeff White, Jason White, and Kurt Widmer. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Thompson, Charles Thompson, David Derby, Kenny Derby, Milton Sovo, Calvin Lunsford, and Ron Roberts. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Crews Funeral Home, Apache.
She attended school at Boone and Apache public schools. She married Edward Lee Bentley on April 16, 1950 at the Pine Ridge Church of Christ in Oklahoma. They had four children, Eddie Gene, Jan, Bryan and Jennifer. Their marriage ended later.
Geneane served as the Apache Tag Agent for 30 years before retiring due to health issues. Before her children were born, she worked as a telephone switchboard operator for Southwestern Bell Telephone in Lawton during the 50’s and early 60’s.
Geneane loved people and the town of Apache and community of Boone. In fact, she was named an Apache “Town Treasure” in 2006. She was a member of the Apache Chamber of Commerce and helped with the Rattlesnake Festival where needed and as possible. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary helping send girls in the community to Oklahoma Girls State.
She was a long-time member of the Oak Street Church of Christ in Apache where she served the Lord as a Sunday School teacher and Vacation Bible School teacher.
Geneane was a 70-year member of the Boone OHCE (Oklahoma Home and Community Education) organization where she served in many leadership capacities. She also aided the youth in Apache through acting as an Okie 4-H Club Leader and band parent.
Besides being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Geneane enjoyed keeping her mind sharp by crocheting, reading, doing crosswords and word finds, playing games at the Apache Senior Nutrition Center, and watching game show type programs on television.
Geneane is survived by her children: Jan Maples and husband Mark of Bearden; Jennifer Bentley of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren: Micah Bentley and wife Stacy of Lawton; Robbie Maples and wife Sarah of Lawrence, Kansas; Josh Maples and wife Maggie of Oklahoma City; and great-grandchildren: Mikayla Bentley and Logan Bentley.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Herman and Jewell Reiss; sons: Eddie Gene Bentley, Bryan Bentley; and former husband, Edward Bentley.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Apache Senior Nutrition Center, PO Box 107, Apache, OK 73006.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.crewsfh.com.