Lloyd Cortez White was born in Prentiss, MS to the late Zula M. White Baylor and grew up in the home of his grandparents Willie and Alice White. He attended Mt. Zion Vocational School and Prentiss Normal Industrial Institute, graduating with honors as senior class president in 1952. He then attended and graduated from Tuskegee Institute/University in 1956 with a degree in secondary education.
Lloyd married the late Charline Prindell in 1957. To this union two daughters were born. They also have three grandchildren. Lloyd belonged to several civic, social and professional organizations. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Lawton. His church activities included Sunday School Superintendent for 16 years, Senior Usher, Chairman of Trustees and he taught Adult Men’s Sunday School Class which included members from other churches throughout Lawton.
Following graduation, Lloyd White was commissioned in the U.S. Army where he served from 1956 to 1976 and advanced to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel (Lt. Col.). He served in various cities, countries and wars during this time including, Korea, Germany and Vietnam. After retiring from the military, Lloyd served as a Court Officer and Community Service/Restitution Coordinator for the Comanche County District Court for 15 years. During this time, he positively impacted the lives of many youth and juvenile crime victims.
All of Lloyd’s military, juvenile court, life and most importantly Christian experiences prepared him to address the issues he faced throughout his life.
Lloyd leaves to cherish his memory two daughters: Laurie (Dr. Phillip) Washington; Latonya (Willis) Williams; three grandchildren: Tina (Nsisong) Ikpa; Tonisha Washington; Terrick (Tenayla) Washington; four great-grandchildren: Idara Ikpa; Nsisong Ikpa Jr.; Terrick Washington Jr.; Tahj Washington; one beloved aunt, Willie Mae Young, a host of relatives and friends.
