Liss Dewayne Rodgers passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Lawton.
Liss was born on Sept. 5, 1950, to Clarence Wayne Rodgers and Laura Viola (Harrison) Rodgers in Midland, Texas. He attended Lawton schools and graduated from Lawton High School. He lived in Lawton most of his life and San Francisco for a short time while growing up. He proudly served in the Marines and Vietnam.
He is survived by three siblings: JoAnn Cummings, of Lawton; Gary Rodgers and his wife Alisha, of Muskogee; Lynda Rodgers, of Lawton; sister-in-law, Gail Davis, of Lawton; seven nieces and nephews: Cecil Cummings and his wife Leslie, of Lawton; Laura Hooper and her husband Chip, of Lawton; Casey Davis, of Yukon; Neil Cunningham, of Elgin; Christopher Cunningham, of Lawton; Kade Rodgers, of Muskogee; Kennady Rodgers, of Muskogee; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Larry Davis.