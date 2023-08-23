On a crisp September day in 1986, the world welcomed a shining star named Lisa Liter, born in Landstuhl, Germany, to her adoring parents Larry and Sunny Liter. She blossomed in the embrace of Lawton, where she embarked on a remarkable journey that touched hearts far and wide.
Lisa’s zest for life was evident from the start. Growing up in Lawton, she embraced education at every turn, ultimately graduating from Eisenhower High School in 2004. As a student, she demonstrated her drive both on the basketball court and tennis court, exuding determination and sportsmanship in equal measure. Her dedication to her studies paved the way for her to achieve her dreams.
The halls of Cameron University witnessed her tenacity as she pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry with a minor in Biology, a testament to her love for science and her commitment to excellence. With her cap in hand in 2008, she stepped into the world, ready to make her mark.
Yet, life had other plans for Lisa. In 2013, she faced an unexpected adversary in the form of brain cancer. Unflinching in her resolve, she stood tall against the storm, emerging victorious and inspiring all who knew her. This battle forged an unbreakable spirit within her, leading her down a new path.
Lisa’s faith and resilience was a beacon that guided her towards a life of purpose. Fueled by the support of her dedicated therapists and medical team, she pursued a certification in Radiation Oncology Therapy from UT Southwestern, transforming her personal journey into a mission to guide and uplift others in their fights against cancer. At the North Texas Cancer Center, she became not only a healer but a source of hope, sharing her story with patients who found solace in her presence.
The bonds Lisa formed with her patients were nothing short of extraordinary. Her empathy and understanding created connections that transcended the medical realm, making her a cherished confidante and friend to those in need. Her impact extended beyond treatments, infusing courage and positivity into every life she touched.
Life tested Lisa’s strength once again in 2018 when cancer reappeared. And once again, she faced the challenge head-on, proving her indomitable spirit. For Lisa, courage was not just a word—it was her way of life. Despite the heartbreak of a terminal diagnosis in August 2023, she returned to her hometown of Lawton, where the loving embrace of her friends and family provided her comfort in her final days.
Lisa’s legacy lives on through the hearts she touched. She leaves behind a loving family—her beloved parents Larry and Sunny Liter of Lawton, her brother Dean Liter of Frisco, TX; her sister and brother-in-law Jonathan and Judy Steenland of Colorado Springs, CO; her Uncle and Aunt Steve and Connie Liter of Edwardsville, IL; cousins Megan Liter Bross of Hannibal, MO and Chet Liter of Hannibal, MO, as well as her nieces and nephews Cameron Liter, Adin Steenland, Alyssa Steenland, and Addison Steenland, and her most special friend and confidant Aaron Combest and Margaret Ploof.
As we bid farewell to this remarkable soul, let us remember Lisa for her resilience, her compassion, and her radiant spirit. In her memory, let’s continue to spread hope, kindness, and the unwavering determination she exemplified throughout her extraordinary journey.
We take great comfort in knowing that Lisa trusted the Lord as her Savior and is dancing in Heaven. It’s not a goodbye, it’s a see you later.
“Come to Me, all of you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. All of you, take up My yoke and learn from Me, because I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for yourselves. For My yoke is easy and My burden is light.” — Matthew 11:28-30
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Donald Kirby officiating followed by burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens.