On a crisp September day in 1986, the world welcomed a shining star named Lisa Liter, born in Landstuhl, Germany, to her adoring parents Larry and Sunny Liter. She blossomed in the embrace of Lawton, where she embarked on a remarkable journey that touched hearts far and wide.

Lisa’s zest for life was evident from the start. Growing up in Lawton, she embraced education at every turn, ultimately graduating from Eisenhower High School in 2004. As a student, she demonstrated her drive both on the basketball court and tennis court, exuding determination and sportsmanship in equal measure. Her dedication to her studies paved the way for her to achieve her dreams.