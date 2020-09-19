Lisa K. Longhat 57 Fletcher went to her heavenly home Friday September 18, 2020.
Graveside Service will be 10:00 Am Tuesday September 22, 2020 at Little Washita Cemetery in Fletcher under direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Visitation will be Monday September 21st, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 PM at the Funeral Home Chapel.
Lisa was born January 8th 1963 in Lawton to Eddie Longhat and Rita Wauahdooah. She grew up in Fletcher and attended and graduated from Fletcher High School. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going to Powwows with her granddaughter and singing at the powwows. She was helpful to anyone who needed it in the Powwow circuit whether it is to cook, help with giveaways or moral support. She was was a proud member of the Comanche Nation.
She is survived by her children; Christopher and Hallie Longhat of the home and Melinda and Larry Monoessy of El Reno. Grandchildren; Tyler, Larry Jr. Rita, Barbara, Alexis, Kayala, Christopher Jr. Brothers; Wallace Mountain and wife Debbie of Elgin, and Bradley Wahnee of Lawton. Her adopted sister; Georgia Tuaila and husband John of Cyril. Numerous other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Eddie Longhat and Rita Wauahdooah, brother Frankie Wauahdooah, granddaughter Jazmin Longhat