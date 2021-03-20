Funeral service for Lisa Ann Arnold, 59, of Lawton will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 22, 2021 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home with Kenny Dorsey, Minister of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, Houston, TX, officiating.
Lisa passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021 in Lawton, OK.
Burial will be in Highland Cemetery under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Due to Covid restrictions masks must be worn at all times at the funeral home and cemetery.
Ms. Arnold was born February 12, 1962 in New Orleans, LA to Ralph and Jessie Mae (Clark) Arnold. She grew up in New Orleans and attended St. Josephine Elementary, Alfred Wallace Junior High, and Lawless Senior High School, where she graduated. She moved to Lawton in 1991 and lived there until her passing. Lisa was an avid cook and homemaker. She worked in childcare services, where the children enjoyed her great cooking. She also worked in housekeeping. Lisa put her family first and made sure everything was taken care of for everybody. She was affectionate, loving, and forgiving to all her family members. Lisa was a great matriarch, who made everyone feel special. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Lisa is survived by her sons and daughter in law, Gilbert Arnold of Lawton, OK and Brandon Alexis Jessup and Angelica of Detroit, MI; her daughters and son in law, Ebony Farrone and husband, DuSahn, of Lawton, OK and Keyan Arnold of Lawton, OK; her brothers and their wives, Calvin Fields and Michelle of Lake Charles, LA and Charles Dorsey and Temekia of Clovis, NM; her sisters, Tinneta Tetrault of Lawton, OK, Iris Whickham of Lawton, OK, and Joyce Fields of New Orleans, LA; and her grandchildren, Savion Howard, Sierra Howard, Samari Howard, Asher Jessup, Ximena Jessup, Gilbert Theodore Arnold Jr., Cameron Hill, Aniyah Hill, Arianna Gaines, and Scarlett Farrone.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a host of nieces, great nieces, nephews, and great nephews.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.