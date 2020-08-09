Funeral service for Linnie Mae Stoll age 84, of Frederick, Oklahoma will at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the Jackson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Les Banks officiating. Burial will follow in the Frederick Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home. Mrs. Stoll passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the Memorial Nursing Center in Frederick.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation for Alzheimer’s Research, in memory of Linnie Mae Stoll.
Mrs. Stoll may be viewed on Monday, August 10, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the funeral home and then on the day of the service.
(In an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, social distancing and mask our required at the funeral home.)
