Funeral service for Linnie Inez (Reece) Carlson Lawrence will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Eighth & Lee Church of Christ with Dave Dugan, Minister of Cache Church of Christ, Cache, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The service may be viewed by following the Facebook livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Linnie Inez (Reece) Carlson Lawrence, 100, Lawton, went to her Heavenly home Friday, May 21, 2021 at her daughter’s home in Elgin, with her loving family by her side. She was born Linnie Inez Reece February 7, 1921 in Grady County near Rush Springs, to Maxwell C. Reece, Jr. and Velma Odessa (Lewallen) Reece. Upon the death of her father, the family moved to the Sterling area where she attended school. She married Morris E. Carlson on Dec. 20, 1937. They remained happily married until his death on May 6, 1976. Throughout their lives, they farmed south of Sterling. To this union were born three children: Sandra Lane, Morris Edward and Billie Jean.
Linnie worked at Blumenshine School as a cook, where her children attended school. She was always a talented seamstress, working at Rainey’s Draperies and Upholstery, Lacey’s Furniture and English Furniture all in Lawton, before starting her own business. Linnie owned and operated Carlson’s Custom Draperies in Lawton, retiring at the age of 80. She later married Vencil Lawrence on May 25, 2001 in Lawton, remaining happily married until his death on May 4, 2007.
She was a very active and talented person. She loved oil painting and water coloring. She enjoyed interior design, helping customers, friends and family to decorate their homes and businesses. She created beautiful dresses for her daughters and as a hobby, made dolls, doll clothes and furniture. She enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and many places around the world. She was a woman of many hats, being a member of the Red Hat Society. She was a sweet soul and a very loving mother and was known lovingly as MamaLynn to her grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She never had an unkind word to say about anyone and was loved by all of her family, friends and many who knew her. Most of all she loved her Lord Jesus and was a faithful member of the Church of Christ.
Linnie is survived by her two daughters: Billie Jean Schettler and husband Kenneth of Elgin; Sandra Bullock and husband Russell of Moore; 13 grandchildren: Kenny Schettler of Elgin; Darrin Schettler and wife Sandy of Lawton; Crystal Seymour of Lawton; Brian Schettler and wife Angela of Altus; Eric Carlson and wife Jeannie of Burleson, Texas; Charlotte Franklin of Corpus Christi, Texas; Robert Carlson and wife Jessica of Louisville, Kentucky; Linda Hampton of Yukon; Gina Sims and husband Dalton of Blanchard; Marion Navarette of Tuscon, Arizona; Michael Smelik of Terrell, Texas; Mark Smelik and wife Carol of Oakdale, Minnesota and Michelle Miller of Tulsa; 29 great-grandchildren, 33 great great-grandchildren; one sister, Imogene Huber of Lawton and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands; one son, Morris Edward Carlson; three grandchildren: twins Connie and Bonnie Schettler and Dezina Carlson; two great-grandchildren: Garrin Schettler and Kristina Paruzinski; two great great-grandchildren: Emily Wooten and Karson King; five brothers: Sonny Reece; Leonard Reece; Paul Reece; R.D. Reece and Buck Reece; four sisters: Vela Howard; Jewel Hood; Alidee Hood and Dorothy Carlson.