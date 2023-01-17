Funeral Services for Linda Doran will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the Church of the Nazarene, Walters with Rev. Paul Metcalfe officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Lawton. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.

Linda Marie (Young) Doran was born to Denver Eugene Young Sr. and Ida Lee (Medlin) Young on Oct. 1, 1953 at Healdsburg, CA and departed this life in Walters on Jan. 13, 2023 at the age of 69 years, 3 months and 12 days.