Funeral Services for Linda Doran will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the Church of the Nazarene, Walters with Rev. Paul Metcalfe officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Lawton. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
Linda Marie (Young) Doran was born to Denver Eugene Young Sr. and Ida Lee (Medlin) Young on Oct. 1, 1953 at Healdsburg, CA and departed this life in Walters on Jan. 13, 2023 at the age of 69 years, 3 months and 12 days.
Coming from Northern California at the age of two, Linda grew up at Cache, graduating from CHS in 1971. She married Gary Sherrill in 1971 and to the union three children were born. She later married Wayne Mohler in 1978 and to the union two children were born. Through the years she worked as a waitress, living from Cache to Fort Smith, AR and several places between.
Linda married Ronnie Earl Doran on Sept. 21, 1993 at Fort Smith, AR. They soon moved back to Lawton and eventually on to Salt Lake City, Utah for a couple of years before making Walters their home in February of 2009. Linda was active with cheerleading in high school. She has since enjoyed crocheting, cooking, NASCAR, listening to George Strait and loved her dogs.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Eugenia Ann Tahah.
Survivors include her husband, Ron, of the home; five children and spouses: Cindi Self and Nate of Walters; Chris “Sammie” Mohler and Lorie of Sandy, Utah; Timothy Mohler of Stringtown; Angela Bates and Roger of Temple, and Kristina “Krissy” Denney and Lawrence Armstrong of Walters; two brothers: Mike Young and Beverly of Indiahoma, and Denver Young Jr. of Arizona; 20 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and one more on the way.