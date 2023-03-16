Linda Pennington, 79, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Weatherford. She was born in Carmi, Illinois on Oct. 13, 1942. In 1952, Linda was adopted by her uncle, Ralph Hockersmith, and his wife Audrey, and moved to Oklahoma. Linda lived most of her life in Lawton.

Linda worked in retail her entire adult life, spending almost 30 years as manager of several departments at Montgomery Ward. She made many friends while working there. Most importantly, she met her husband of 44 years, Gary Ross Pennington, at Wards where he also worked. They created a beautiful, blended family of Linda’s daughter, Sherry, and Gary’s daughters, Michelle and Kelly.

