Private family graveside service for Linda Pauline Douthit Clark, 80, will be at Highland Cemetery with Rev. Lloyd Grubbs, Pastor, Trinity Assembly of God officiating.
Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home with the family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m.
God called Linda Pauline Douthit Clark home on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. She was surrounded by her family. We are grieving the loss of our family matriarch. She was a virtuous woman, her worth was far above rubies. The heart of her husband did trust in her. She is now wearing a crown full of jewels. She was a servant of the Lord. She was so full of life and active in so many different things related to serving. She taught Sunday school, Children’s Church, nursery and she cleaned the church. She attended Calvary Assembly of God most of her adult life and then Trinity Assembly of God in her later years.
She was born Nov. 17, 1940 in Cement, to William (Pete) Robert Douthit and Velma Esther Brinkley. She grew up at Rocky Ford, Sterling, Acme and Rush Springs, spending the remainder of her life in Lawton. She married George David Clark on Feb. 1, 1958 in Lawton, with Rev. Franklin Blair, now deceased, officiating that union. Together they had two children: a son, David Wayne Clark and a daughter, Donna Louise Martin.
She was known by most everyone as “Ma”. She never met a stranger who she wouldn’t end up helping…whether it was because they needed a mattress or odds and ends. “Ma” was a hard worker. She could work circles around most all of us. From cleaning bricks to weed eating. She loved to watch her grandkids and great-grands as well as other kids.
She obtained her bachelor’s degree from Cameron University and her Master’s degree as well as credit hours toward her Doctorate degree from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford. She worked for the Lawton Public Schools for 25 years at Howell Elementary, Carriage Hills Elementary and Pat Henry Elementary schools. She also worked as a bus driver at Flower Mound School along with several other jobs.
She is survived by her husband, of the home; her daughter, Donna L. Martin; her son and daughter-in-law, David W. and Rhonda Clark; five grandchildren: April Ryswyk and husband Ryan; Adam Martin and wife Alicia; Chris Clark and wife Amy; Crystal McCain and Terry Norwood; nine great-grandchildren: Easton and Trinity Clark; Gracie Garrett; Abigail Ryswyk; Liam and Ledger McCain; Emma and Nicole Martin; special daughter, Kim Norwood and husband Bunky; her brother, Charley Douthit; sister and brother-in-law, Oleta and Roy Young; special sister-in-law, Gwen Douthit; best friend, Joy Fulfer as well as countless other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her brothers: Doil Douthit; Raymond Douthit; Robert Douthit and Haskell Douthit, her sisters and brothers-in-law: Lloyd and Floyd Madison and James and Velma Jones; her half-brother, Donnie Ray Brown, and her mother and step-dad, Esther and James Brown.
