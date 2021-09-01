Linda McCarthy-Ototivo of Lawton went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday Aug. 29, 2021 in Lawton.
Funeral will be 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at the Comanche Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Linda was born Sept. 5, 1958 in Lawton to Clifford and Alma (Yellowfish) Ototivo. She attended school and was raised in Lawton. Linda was a proud full blood member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma.
Linda enjoyed going to the casino, watching T.V., spending time with her family and friends especially with her grandbabies.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Glenn McCarthy of the home; seven children and their spouses: Joe and Frances McCarthy; Melinda McCarthy; Teanna McCarthy; Odie Ototivo; Shanice and Luis Puente; Corri and Herman Nesbitt; Glenda Ototivo all of Lawton; 22 grandkids, one great-child; brother, Clifford Ototivo Jr. of Walters.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Clifford and Alma Ototivo; siblings: Timothy, Carmen, Rudy and Jan Ototivo.