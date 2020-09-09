Funeral for Linda N. Conover, 73, Lawton, is pending with Whinery Huddleston.
Mrs. Conover died September 6, 2020. Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com
Updated: September 9, 2020 @ 1:27 am
