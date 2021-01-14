Linda May Galloway, age 51, of Lawton passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton.
Linda was born on Jan. 10, 1969 in Seoul, South Korea to Harry and Yong Austin. She proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corp and was a twenty-five-year federal employee. She was a soul mate, best friend, incredible wife, loving mother, doting GiGi and hunting partner. In her free time, Linda enjoyed baking, knitting, embroidering, hunting camping and fishing, but most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Yong Austin and her in-laws, Bud and Pat Galloway, Linda is survived by her husband, Dell Galloway of Lawton; two sons: DJ Galloway and wife Shona of Cabot, Arkansas; and Brent Galloway of Lawton; one daughter, Kailyn Galloway of Lawton; three grandchildren: Jayden, Aubree and Buddy Galloway of Cabot, Arkansas; one brother, Chae Austin and wife Micha Kang of Kent, Washington; three sisters-in-law: Ruth O’Camb and husband Brian of Lawrenceville, Georgia; Diane Jones and husband Gary of Cherry Log, Georgia and Robin Barr and husband Shelby of Hartsville, South Carolina; along with numerous nieces, nephews and a huge family of friends.
A bright and loving person that will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
