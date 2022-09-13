Funeral service for Linda Lou Sovocool will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial with military honors will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Dallas-Ft. Worth National Cemetery under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Family will receive guests from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. All who were touched and loved by Linda are invited to come, pay their respects and condolences.
Linda Lou Sovocool passed away Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after a very brief illness in Lawton.
Linda was born May 7, 1945, in Portland, Indiana to Harry Vaughn Hicks and Esther Fogle. In 1963 she joined the United States Army where she served honorably. After being honorably discharged from the Army, Linda continued to serve her country as a Civil Service and Department of Defense employee for a total of 48 additional years. At the time of her death, she was employed by the Department of Defense.
In 1966 she married Scott Richard Sovocool and the couple had two daughters. Linda was a devoted and loving mother. In addition to her girls, Linda was the “adopted” mother or grandmother to hundreds of military soldiers who she treated and loved like her own children.
Linda was a very active and social woman and was greatly involved with and loved the military and the soldiers she worked with. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, spending time with her pets, being outdoors and reading. She was always willing to lend a hand and was the person you could always count on for a smile, a hug, an encouraging word, or to set you straight.
Linda Sovocool is survived by two daughters: Cathy Sovocool of Four Oaks, North Carolina and Jennifer Sovocool of Sanger, Texas; granddaughter, Hailee Clark; and brothers: Robert Hicks, Richard Hicks and David and Pam Hicks, and sister-in-law Carolyn Hicks.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Esther Homan of Ohio; father, Harry Vaughn Hicks of Indiana, and brother, James Hicks.