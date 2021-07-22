Celebration of life for Linda Lou Glasgow Platman, 69 of Chattanooga will be 1 p.m., Friday, July 23, 2021 at the First Baptist Church Chattanooga. Pastor Ken Rensink Officiating. “Aunt Linda” received her wings to Heaven May 16, 2020 at the home of her niece Leslie and husband Vince in Faxon with her family by her side. She was born July 22, 1950 to Roy and Betty Glasgow. She attended Lawton school’s, graduating from Lawton High. After graduation Linda moved to Florida where she went to work for Disneyland.
In 1975 she met and married James Platman they were married 21 years, in their union they had one son David Platman, one grandson, Sebastion Platman, she Loved dearly.
Linda then went to work for Belk’s Department Store for several years. Then going on to work and retire from the Florida Today Newspaper. After retirement in 2013 she made the choice to move back to her home state “Oklahoma” to be closer to her only sister Pam, and Pam’s five children.
She got on the bus and her destination was Chattanooga, her new home. Linda loved OU Football, fishing, Wayne’s Drive In, Leslie’s summer garden, and especially being with her family.
Survivors include her son, David (Oklahoma City); Grandson Sabastion (Florida); sister, Pamela Rensink (Ken) Arkansas; nieces: Lisa Enix (Randy), Lawton; Leslie Henson (Vince), Faxon; Terilyn Andrade (Gordon), Lawton; nephew, Mike Lathan (Monica), Geronimo; cousins: Clifford; Charles; Jack; Merrissa Collins all from Texas; great-nieces and nephews; great great-nieces and nephews and her life long friend, Patricia Smallwood (Cache). She loved you all.
“Aunt Linda” was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Betty Glasgow; grandparents: Lelia and Charles Glasby; Arkie and Sherman Glasgow; brother-in-law, Marvin Lathan; nephew, Paul Lathan; aunts and uncles: Muriel and Jerry Mustain; Jackie and King Collins; and cousin, Mike Mustain.
Family would like to say Thank You to those who helped with “Aunt Linda”. Dawn White, Bob and Kylie Bamburge, Doug Parks, Joyce McCary, Barbara Claybourn, Ladies at Hop n Sack (Chattanooga), First Baptist Church (Chattanooga), Chattanooga’s Chief of Police, Rob Stallcup, and First Responders.
A Very Special Thank you to my husband Vince Henson for being by my side, which made it possible for my family and I to have seven years of CHERISHED MEMORIES with “Aunt Linda”
She Loved You All.
She is Forever Loved & Missed by all.