Funeral service for Linda Lorraine “Lorrie” Boyle, 66, of Lawton will be at 10 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at First Baptist Church with Rev. Tony Christie officiating.
Mrs. Boyle passed away on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Due to COVID restrictions, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and church.
Private inurnment will be at the Fort Sill National Cemetery at a later date.
Live streaming will be available through the First Baptist Church website.
Lorrie was born on June 3, 1954 in Cedartown, Georgia to Buford and Glenda F. (Rainey) Woods. She grew up in Marietta, Georgia until she was two years old and then traveled to various Air Force locations with her family until her father retired in Burkburnett, Texas where she finished her high school years. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree (on the Deans Scholars list) and worked at Red River Hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas as an RN in their Addiction Treatment Center. After moving to Lawton with her husband she worked at Taliaferro Community Mental Health Center until her retirement. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lawton and volunteered in the nursery and other church programs. She loved to read. Running a close second to her husband, Lorrie adored her pet Chihuahua, Chica Mia. She loved her family and will be missed by all who knew ad loved her. Because He lives, Lorrie can face tomorrow.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Boyle, of the home; her son, Martin Scott Neher and wife Allyson, of Ardmore; her stepdaughter, Paula J. Houde and husband, Mark, of North Woodstock, NH; her sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Bryan Schulte, of Dickinson, TX; her stepsister, Amy Coggins, of Italy; her grandchildren: Dylan and Macee Neher; Tyler Neher; Collin Neher; Boston Neher; Katharine A. Houde; her great-grandchildren: Claire E. Neher and Kinsler Paxson; nieces: Elizabeth A. Laborde and her husband, Aaron and Eleonora Vestito; nephews: Brad M. Davis and Alessandro Vestito; her aunts: Mary J. Bedford and husband, Nickey; Hazel H. Rainey Paris; and Sharon E. Casey and husband, Joe; and her uncle, Cyrus L “Buck” Rainey and wife, Cheryl.
She preceded her mother, Glenda Faye Rainey Coggins in death. She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Faye Neher; her father, Buford Woods; her stepfather, John Coggins; and two uncles: Charles Paris and Cecil L. Tanner.
