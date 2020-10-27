Linda Kaye Weaver was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world suddenly on October 24, 2020 at age 67 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Kaye was born on Father’s Day in 1953. She was born in a small clinic in Snyder, OK to Ernest Cecil and Mary Elizabeth (Handlin) Perkins. She was the youngest of six children in the Perkins family and she was quite sure she was her daddy’s favorite. Kaye lived her entire childhood in and around Roosevelt, OK. Her family lived in the country until she was in the 5th grade, and then moved into town. She attended school in Roosevelt, OK graduating with the class of 1971 as the class valedictorian.
Kaye married John Paul Weaver on July 6, 1973 in Roosevelt, OK. To this union, 3 sons were born: John, Joe, and Jace. Her boys were her pride and joy. Most days were spent taking them all across the state for sporting events, bible quizzes, and academic meets. She truly was their biggest fan.
Kaye received a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Education from Southwestern Oklahoma State University. She started teaching in Mountain Park in 1978 and continued to teach for over 30 years. She taught every grade possible as an educator. Kaye shared her passion for learning with thousands of children over the years. After retirement, she continued working for the Oklahoma TSET for 10 years. Kaye wasn’t one to just stay at home enjoying the smell of coffee. She was always on the go sharing her gifts and love for all those around her.
Kaye was an active member of the Carnegie Church of the Nazarene. She often volunteered her time by teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and looked to be active in any way possible within the church. She had a strong faith and loved the Lord and her church family dearly.
Kaye was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was very proud of her family and was happiest when she was surrounded by her grandkids. She enjoyed spending time with the Weaver Clan at Cousin Camp. She was always in her best mood with the Perkins clan at the Oink Out. She enjoyed playing cards and dominoes while enjoying stories of prior years together with family. Her grandkids brought so much joy to her life. She loved reading books and singing songs over and over with them, as well as telling anyone and everyone about her four grandgirls. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Survivors: Husband of 47 years, John Paul Weaver of Carnegie, OK; Two Sons: Joe and wife Tanae Weaver of Edmond, OK; Jace and wife Michelle Weaver of Edmond, OK; Four Granddaughters: Carmyn and Ciara Beaver; Ellie and Addie Weaver; One Brother, Nelson and wife Alice Perkins of Weatherford, OK; Numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by: Her son, John Paul Jr.; Mother, Mary Elizabeth; Father, Cecil Perkins; One Brother, Cecil Gene Perkins; Three sisters: Gloria Joyce Harthun; Mary Elaine Welch; Lenita Jan Sullins;
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Carnegie Nazarene Church.
Private family funeral service: Friday, October 30, 2020, 1:00 PM, Carnegie Church of the Nazarene, Carnegie, OK
Public Interment: Friday, October 30, 2020, 2:00 PM, Carnegie Cemetery, Carnegie, OK