On October 21, 2020, Linda Kay Wuthrich Carter received her wings at the young age of 64. She passed away at home after her long battle with COPD. Linda was born at Lackland Air Force Base on May 17th, 1956 to Margie and Jim Wuthrich. She graduated high school in Maryland in 1974. After high school she attended Anne Aundral Community College for one year. During that time Linda worked different jobs selling kids shoes at David’s Shoes at the Glen Burnie Mall and as a cashier at the Friendship Airport Restaurant where she met and married the love of her life Robert Kenneth Carter on August 14, 1976. Robert joined the Army and Linda traveled with him all over the world, from Germany to Alaska. Linda arrived to Fort Sill in August of 1995. She worked for the Post Library and the Directorate of Public Works before ending up at the Directorate of Resource Management where she retired in January 2016 after 36 years of Federal Service. She loved serving her country as a Civilian employee. Linda loved to meet people and she always said that “I have never met a person I did not like”. She and Robert lived in marital heaven for 44 years. They raised two children who she loved dearly.
Linda was a devoted and loving mother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She was very proud of her family and loved being a grandma to her two grandsons.
She is survived by her Husband Robert Carter of Cache, two sons; Sean (Victoria) Carter of Cache and Jacob Carter of Oklahoma City; grandchildren: Calvin and Brooks Carter; sister: Sally (David) Dunn of Vero Beach, FL; brother: John (Barbara) Wuthrich of Cape Coral, FL.
She was preceded in death by her Mother Margie Ward and her Father James Edward Wuthrich.
“Wait for me my Love, wait for me”