Linda Ecker went to be with her heavenly Father on Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022 with her loving family by her side.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Friday Sept. 16, 2022 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home with Billy Komacheet officiating. Burial will follow at Deyo Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Visitation will be at the funeral home from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.
Linda was born in Lawton on May 2, 1943 to Robert and Alene (Werqueyah) Geionety. She attended Cache High School. She worked in the nursing field for 25 years and having to retire because of health reasons. She loved going to hand games, playing bingo, going to casino and cooking Sunday dinners. She was baptized and a member of the River of Life Fellowship Church. She was a member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma and was also of Kiowa descent.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Lorrie Fox of the home; two grandsons: Jordan and Nile Fox; brother, Hugh Peabashy Jr.; two very special friends that she loved as sisters: Gwendalyn “Biddy girl” Komacheet and Ruth Pickup; many nieces, nephews who she enjoyed being with.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Alene and Robert Geionety; grandparents: Day and Pearl Werquayah; sister, Doris Edge, brothers: Burnell and Danny Pueblo.
We would like to thank all the nurses and hospice staff for all the care and love that was shown to my mother.