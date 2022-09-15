Linda Ecker went to be with her heavenly Father on Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022 with her loving family by her side.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Friday Sept. 16, 2022 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home with Billy Komacheet officiating. Burial will follow at Deyo Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Visitation will be at the funeral home from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.