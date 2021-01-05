Funeral service for Lily “Lil” Davis will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Curtis Erwin Sr. Pastor of Crossroads Baptist Church, Elgin, and Bill Hill, Elgin, officiating.
Burial will follow in Post Cemetery, Fort Sill.
The family will greet friends Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, wearing of masks and social distancing rules must be followed during the funeral service.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Lily passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Duncan. She was born Aug. 27, 1930 in Emmett, Texas to Elmer and Lilly (Prater) Northern. When she was six the family moved to Amarillo, Texas where she attended school, graduating from Amarillo High School. In early 1949 she met Frank Davis Jr. They were married in the First Baptist Church of Amarillo on Dec. 12, 1949. He preceded her in death in 1998. This marriage was blessed with two daughters, Kathryn and Kitte, and two sons, Glenn and Jim Frank. From these children developed a wonderful collection of 11 grandchildren: Shannon Underwood (Buck); Tara Kowalski Nolund); Elena Gomez (Shane); Kasey Mills (Lance); Aubre Ann Champ (Robert); Amanda Burch (Michael); Matthew Davis; Hayley Lavender (Adam); Randy Hodges (Jaymie); Ronnie Hodges (Deneale); Andrea Solis (Javier); 17 great-grandchildren and seven great great-grandchildren.
Lil accompanied her husband on military assignments to Okinawa, Germany, Fort Bliss, Texas, Fort Polk, Louisiana, Fort Holabird, Maryland, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas and Fort Sill. She was active in “Little Theatre” in Germany and in family oriented activities with organizations to which her husband was assigned. She was particularly proud of her associations and activities while at Fort Sill, where her participation in post activities, particularly those of the Target Acquisition Department’s Wives Club, earned her an award of “The Artillery Order of Molly Pitcher”. Since her husband’s retirement in 1970, Lil kept busy in the Benevolent and Patriotic Order of Does, Lawton Drove 52, serving as president, five year conductor, five year treasurer, three years as secretary, and as chairman and/or a member of various Drove committees. Lily was a resident of Ten Oaks Retirement Community from 2011 to September of 2020. She was the president of the Residence Council, Residence Ambassador and Bingo caller. She was baptized at and was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church in Elgin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three sisters, and two brothers.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.