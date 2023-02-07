Lilly Anne Pewo made her journey to her Heavenly home on Jan. 19, 2023, at the age of 1 day old in Oklahoma City.

Lilly was born Jan. 18, 2023, in Lawton, Okla., to Pewo and Tate families. During her short time with us, Lilly met her Grandma Diana and Auntie Dusty. They talked, sang, danced, rocked, gave lots of kisses, and hummed two special songs to her letting her know how special and loved very much. Lilly is Comanche and descendant of Chief Wild Horse.

