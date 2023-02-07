Lilly Anne Pewo made her journey to her Heavenly home on Jan. 19, 2023, at the age of 1 day old in Oklahoma City.
Lilly was born Jan. 18, 2023, in Lawton, Okla., to Pewo and Tate families. During her short time with us, Lilly met her Grandma Diana and Auntie Dusty. They talked, sang, danced, rocked, gave lots of kisses, and hummed two special songs to her letting her know how special and loved very much. Lilly is Comanche and descendant of Chief Wild Horse.
Lilly is survived by three brothers: Benicio, Samuel, and Anthony Costilla; Grandma Diana of the home; Scotty Pewo of Apache; Dereck Pewo of Wyoming; Dara (Carlos) Chirino and Alice (Trevor) Youmans of Elgin; Hilory Leatherwood of Apache; Matthew Holliday of Binger; cousins: Angel, Samara Ware, Anthony Z, Alaina H. Avery, John, Carlitos and Allen C.
Preceded in death by brother, Elias Costilla; cousin, Comet Chirino; uncle, John A. Pewo III; grandpas, John A. Pewo Jr., Anthony T. Tate, and Micheal E. Pewo; great-grandparents, Shorty and Pagie Tate, and Flea and Dora Pewo.
Prayer service will be held at Comanche Nation Funeral Home in Lawton at 7 p.m. Feb. 7, 2023. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Feb. 8, 2023, at 10 a.m. with Associate Pastor Paul T. Tate officiating. Burial will follow at Little Washita Cemetery in Fletcher under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.