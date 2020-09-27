Lillie Ellen Gann 98 of Lawton went to her heavenly Home of Friday September 25, 2020.
Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday September 30, 2020 at Letitia Community Cemetery with Pastor J.O. Howard officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Lillian was born November 26, 1921 in Gould, Oklahoma to William Berry and Eva Viola (Easter) Brown. She attended school in Gould. She enjoyed crocheting, dancing, watching football, baseball she enjoyed watching all kinds of sports.
Lilian is survived by: son and daughter in law Berry and Norma Day of Lawton, daughter Dacia Nix of Washington; two brothers and sister in laws Ira and Lula Brown, Billy Brown, sister in law Juanita Brown; 18 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren; 14 great great grandchildren and 1 great great great grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by: parents; daughter Frances Heslep, 5 brothers Lester, Jessie, Floyd, Kenneth and Galvin Brown; three sisters: Nellie Pierce, Eva Nichols and Martha Byrd; five sisters in laws, four brother in Laws; two spouses Millard Day and Jerry Gann.