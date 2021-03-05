Services will be as follows: Wake; Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 5 p.m. and Monday, March 8, 2021 at 11 a.m., both services will be at Howard-Harris Funeral Services, Lawton.
Lillie B. Freeman Williams was born on Nov. 20, 1949 at Ft. Benning, GA to the late Willie James Freeman and Junnie B Lee Freeman. Sgt. First Class Freeman settled with his family at Fort Sill making Lawton their residence. Lillie attended Lawton Public Schools and graduated from Lawton High School in 1967. Lillie was married to Sgt. First Class John Williams and they raised two daughters, Larissa Jackson, from Lawton, and Kimberly Jackson of Midwest City. Lillie retired from the Oklahoma Department of Human Services Child Welfare after combined 29 years with a few years shared at the Department of Health. Lillie was very active at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church as the Youth Director, Starlight Band Director, Women’s Chorus Director, Bulletin Board and Kitchen Kingdom.
Lillie leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband; two daughters; grandchildren: Lace Partee and Chance Mayo of Lawton; along with her great-grandchildren: Lukas, Kaliyah and Kylie. Lillie loved her baby brother Willie J. Freeman and best friend/sister Robbie J. Freeman West. Lillie adored her nieces and nephews: Michelle Lewis; Jimmy Jones Jr.; Terry West; Jerrold Jones and Dia Jones. Lillie has several great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and host of friends all over the world who will miss her presence.