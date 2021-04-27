Funeral service for Lillian F. Priest will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Cameron Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Teel, pastor, officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link on Cameron Baptist Church Lawton’s Facebook page or on YouTube.
Cherished wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Lillian F. Priest, 83, Lawton, passed away in Lawton on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Lillian F. Priest was born May 26, 1937 in Geronimo, to Edward “Ed” and Pansy (Tucker) Tenopir. She graduated from Lawton High School in 1954 and later married Ralph Priest on April 9, 1968; together they raised their two children: Brenda and Terri. She lived the life of a Godly mother and always ensured her children were in church. She enjoyed playing the piano, singing hymns and camping with her family.
Lillian loved spending all the time she could with her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. They all knew she treasured her family spending countless hours attending life events, sports activities and summer lake trips. Everyone was welcome at “Nanny’s” and holiday meals were grand events where it wasn’t uncommon to see extended family or friends at the table.
Mrs. Lillian, as she was known to so many, was a member of Cameron Baptist Church where she enjoyed teaching the kindergarten class for over 40 years. She loved to teach children about Jesus.
She spent a great deal of her professional life doing bookkeeping at various firms in Oklahoma and Texas. In 1981, she joined Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company in Lawton where she was the office manager until she retired.
Lillian is survived by her two daughters: Brenda Smiley and husband Roger of Lawton and Terri McCuiston and husband Stanley of Indiahoma; seven grandchildren: Leslie McCuiston of Omaha, Nebraska; Angela Ryals and husband D.J. of Lawton; Kim Cline and husband Mike of Piedmont; Amanda Cunningham and husband Nick of Wasilla, Alaska; Philip McCuiston and wife Molly of Snyder; Brandon Smiley of Lawton; and Stephen McCuiston and wife Megan of Protection, Kansas, 12 great-grandchildren: Garrett; Emma; Andrew; Harlie; Rylie; Jax; Kye; Blakely; Brody; Mason; Makenzie; Ryan and other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Lillian is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two sisters: Edna Johns and Audrey James.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cameron Baptist Church Preschool Ministry, 2621 SW C Ave., Lawton, OK 73505
