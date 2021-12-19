Funeral service for Lila Adeline Haines will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Rev. Ahren Reiter, Pastor officiating.
The service is under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Burial will be at a later date in Valhalla Memorial Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Lila Adeline Haines, 97, of Fletcher, and formerly of Milwaukee, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at her daughter’s home in Fletcher. She was born Dec. 29, 1923 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Joseph Edward and Adeline Emma (Schulz) Fischer. Lila was raised in and lived her entire life in Milwaukee until moving to Oklahoma in 2018 to be with her daughter and family. She was a lifetime active member in the Lutheran Church. She worked as a bookkeeper and timekeeper at Colart Industries in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She married Donald Ward Haines in Evanston, Illinois on Oct. 22, 1945.
All who met her considered her a real lady, classy, strong, stubborn, humorous, very loving, and protective of family. She was loved by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren. Those grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren were the love of her life as well. Family and faith came first and were foremost throughout her life.
Lila is survived by her son, Jeffrey Dale Haines and wife Carol; daughter, Jane Adele Brantley and husband Eddie; five grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, nine great great-grandchildren, and many other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Dale Joseph Fischer and grandson, Daniel J. Haines.
The family would like to give Traditions Hospice a heartfelt thanks for their tireless work in helping to care for Mrs. Haines.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 2105 NW 38th St., Lawton, OK 73505 or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 8080 N. 47th St., Brown Deer, WI 53226-3727 or Traditions Hospice, 1836 NW 52nd St., Suite B, Lawton, OK 73505.