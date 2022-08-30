Funeral for Lil Lou Gillet will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Grace Church, 600 N. Mustang, Yukon. Lil died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
Lil was born on May 10, 1938, in Lawton, to Carter and Victoria Waid. Victoria passed during childbirth and Lil was later loved by her stepmother, Martha Waid.
Lil graduated from Belen High School in New Mexico. She then earned a bachelor’s degree in health, physical education, and recreation from the University of New Mexico. Lil went on to teach school in Clovis, New Mexico, and worked as a social worker at Los Lunas Hospital and Training School. In 1972 Lil was joined in holy matrimony to Leslie Hilton Gillett. To this union, one child was born, the rambunctious Linque Hilton Gillett and stepson, Leslie N. Gillett. Lil loved being a mother. She coached all Linque’s sports teams from kindergarten through sixth grade.
At an early age, Lil professed her faith in Jesus Christ and remained faithful throughout her life. In 1983 Lil became a member of First Baptist Church in Lawton. Lil had a passion to serve others as she was active in the mission Lawton outreach ministry program, community ministry fair, single adult activities and many other programs. In her later years, Lil joined her son Linque and his family in Newcastle. Lil enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and watching OU football games was one of her favorite family events. Lil continued to attend church faithfully and spent time enjoying the company of others at the senior center. Lil was physically active throughout her life and often attended workout classes, she played tennis and loved the game of basketball. Lil was an avid reader and enjoyed the company of her beloved dog Shadow.
Lil was preceded in death by her parents, Carter and Victoria Waid, and stepmother, Martha Waid, and her husband Leslie Hilton Gillett.
Lil leaves to cherish her memory, her brother Bill Waid (Anna); son, Linque Hilton Gillett (Whitney); stepson, Leslie N. Gillett (Debbie); grandchildren: Carter, Luke, Aubrey, Cross and Archer; step-grandchildren: Mattios, Salem and Miriam and many loving family members and friends.