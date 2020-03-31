Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) Edgar E. (Eddie) Wiseman passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020 in Norman after a long battle with lung cancer and pulmonary fibrosis.
Eddie was born November 18, 1939, in Maywood, MO, to James and Wilhelmina (Graham) Wiseman, and grew up in El Paso, Texas. He earned his BA in Business at Texas Western (now UTEP) where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and a graduate of the ROTC program. Upon graduation, he was stationed at Fort Sill, OK where he met Barbara Ramey, his wife of 57 years. They married in the Fall of 1962 and received orders the following summer for a three-year tour in Italy where their two children were born.
While serving in the US Army, Eddie served two tours overseas with his family in Italy and Germany, and stateside assignments in San Antonio, TX and Fort Sill, OK. He also served two tours in Vietnam and was a 100% combat disabled veteran. He earned numerous awards and decorations including 4 Bronze Star Medals with one being for Valor, a Meritorious Service Medal, 4 Army Commendation Medals and many other service medals and decorations. He retired from the Army after more than 22 total years of service.
Eddie’s military service was followed by a career in city management — first as Assistant to the City Manager in Lawton, OK, followed by City Manager positions in Altus and Chickasha, OK, and Bullhead City, AZ. Eddie left city government for a more permanent location closer to his children, and he took a position with Services Corporation International until his full retirement in 2000.
Eddie loved being with people and enjoyed games, playing golf, darts, and party and duplicate bridge. As he had more time at home, he liked tending to his outdoor plants and some yard work, and he took pride in his indoor violets. He enjoyed sports, especially OU football and the St. Louis Cardinals, and watching Thunder games with his family. He reminisced through estate sales and loved clocks of all kinds, especially watches. Going to the Health Club and catching up with people as he walked on the treadmill or going on walks in the neighborhood and seeing neighbors were some of his favorite things to do. He enjoyed conversations with people he met at pulmonary rehab and his doctors’ offices and even through his illnesses, he was kind to those around him. He loved people and it truly showed.
Eddie loved his family and they will miss him dearly. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his son and daughter-in-law, Waylen and Diane Wiseman, Tulsa; his daughter and son-in-law, Marla and Dr. David Duncan, Norman; three grandsons: Robby, Russell, and Mitchell Wiseman, two granddaughters: Kathryn and Elizabeth Duncan, and two step-granddaughters: Abbie and Sydnie Cassody. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Collins and Bobby Wiseman.
A small family service will be held this week and he will be buried at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, OK. A memorial service with military honors will be scheduled in the future to be held at Bethel Baptist Church with Brother James Ehrlich officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Eddie’s name to the Dale K. Graham Veterans Foundation or Veterans Corner. Online condolences may be shared at www.tribute.care (405.292.4787).