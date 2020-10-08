John Ronald (Ron) Allgood, Sr, Lieutenant Colonel, passed away on October 2, 2020. Ron was born in Lawton and raised in Altus, Oklahoma after moving there in 1948. Later he traveled the world as an officer in the United States Air Force, before retiring in Altus in 1989. Ron was born in Lawton, Oklahoma in 1942. He went to the University of Oklahoma earning his undergraduate degree in History and then eventually earning his Masters degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Ron proudly served in the Air Force for over 20 years rising to the rank of Lt. Colonel. Ron was passionate about serving for the Office of Special Investigations (OSI) in the Air Force for most of his career. He and his family were stationed in Wichita Falls, Texas, Hampton, Virginia, Weathersford, England, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Ft. Worth, Texas, Austin, Texas and finally in Altus, Oklahoma. Ron is a Vietnam War veteran.
He met his future wife Diane Smith when he was a junior and she a freshman at Altus High School. They continuously dated until on August 1, 1962 they married. They married in Altus, Oklahoma. Ron loved his dear wife and enjoyed traveling with Diane all over the world. Their favorite places to travel to were Carmel, California and Lake Tahoe, Nevada. His favorite mode of traveling was driving as he and Diane would spend weeks visiting different locales.
He was most passionate all things University of Oklahoma with most specifically athletics. Ron attended home football games when he could with his son John R. and then his father, E.J. Allgood. He never missed a game whether attending or listening on radio or watching on television.
Ron was also a collector of Kachina dolls, amassing a collection for over 20 years that would rival other great collectors. He had a real interest in Native American culture and further, World War II history. Ron was a voracious reader and later became a studier of investing. Whenever he became interested in an avocation, he threw himself completely into the subject.
He loved attending social functions, and instantly becoming the life of the party, with a particularly fond smirk and deep laugh. Ron could also beat just about anyone regarding Motown music trivia, which was his favorite genre of music. So much in fact, he emulated his favorite recording artists by wearing sunglasses (the fad at the time for Motown) indoors at parties.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents, E.J. Allgood and Lillian Allgood, brother Jerry Allgood, and nephew Brian Allgood.
He is survived by son John R. Allgood II, Philadelphia, PA, daughter Whitney Allgood, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and brother Richard Allgood, Lawton, Oklahoma. He has two granddaughters, Jordan Allgood, Stillwater, Oklahoma and Jillian Allgood, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Ron is also survived by his niece and nephews Becky Allgood, Colorado Springs, Colorado, John William Allgood, Dallas, Texas, Ace Allgood, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Brad Allgood, Dallas, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please make donation in Ron Allgood’s memory supporting the Allgood Family scholarship in the OU College of Medicine at University of Oklahoma Foundation, PO Box 258856, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73125-8856, or go to www.oufoundation.org/onlinegivingweb
Funeral services will be at 10:00 am on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Lowell-Tims Funeral Chapel in Altus.
Lowell-Tims will provide a live web-cast of the service beginning at 9:58 a.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020. Go to www.Lowell-Tims.com and click on Ron Allgood’s web memorial. There will be a blue tab that says “watch webcast” inviting you to join the web-cast.
