Memorial service for Lieselotte K. “Lee” Hansen will be 10:00 A.M. Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church with Rev. Dr. Bill Schneider, Pastor officiating.
Inurnment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Masks are required due to COVID-19.
Lieselotte K. Hansen
1922-2020
Lieselotte K. “Lee” Hansen, age 98 of Lawton, died Sunday, August 16, 2020 in Oklahoma City. She was born in Echterdingen, Germany July 2, 1922 to Karl Kienle and Lina Dilger. She was raised by her grandparents, George and Karoline Dilger.
Lee was light of heart and spirit, endlessly inquisitive, and deeply spiritual. She was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, cherished deeply by those who knew and loved her.
She immigrated to America in 1936 at age 14 due to atrocities in Germany. Before she left Germa-ny, with pigtails flying, she raced her bicycle down the Autobahn, which was still under construc-tion.
She journeyed across the Atlantic on the SS Europa, arriving in the U.S. not speaking English. She worked hard to learn English, excelled at her studies, and always remembered the caring, pa-tient teachers who helped her. She loved learning and, even in her later years, lamented that she was unable to finish college.
Lee married Oluf Hansen on April 10, 1943 in Baltimore, MD and they settled in Lawton after WWII. She recalled being on a train when news of the war’s end brought the cheering soldiers to their feet.
She worked as a personnel clerk at Fort Sill for many years, retiring in the 1990s. A curious, chatty extrovert, she enjoyed meeting the medical NCOs and officers from around the world.
Lee had a “green thumb” that could grow anything in water or soil. She gardened and doted on her houseplants, flowers, and fruit trees. One of her tricks was eggshells in her watering jugs (stinky!).
She was fun-loving “Mimi” to her grandchildren. She enjoyed throwing them birthday parties and spending time with them in her swimming pool. Many happy hours day and night were spent with Mimi swimming, or floating looking up for shooting stars, constellations, and cloud figures in the sky. Her grandchildren hold these memories dear.
Lee was so proud of her large family and loved when they would gather at her house, especially for Christmas – bringing a friend? The more the merrier! Everyone, especially the grandkids, looked forward to “Christmas at Mimi’s” every year, a beloved and boisterous family tradition.
She had a hand in raising many of her grandchildren to whom she offered loving encouragement and support. She is remembered fondly for nurturing their posture, literacy, creativity, and imagina-tions, and for her healing remedy of castor oil packs for most ailments. She shared her love of the arts by introducing them to her favorite operas, art, classical music, and ballet. She encouraged them to do well in school and to get the college education she missed.
Lee loved her family beyond measure, and they her. She appreciated that they took such good care of her. Indeed, it takes a village to age gracefully as infirmities increase and abilities decrease, and Lee had her village. Her family worked hard for her and were honored to provide care in her final years.
Lee is survived by three of her five children: daughter Kim Hansen of Oklahoma City; son Mark Hansen of Lawton; daughter Robbie Maltos and husband James of Oklahoma City; two sons-in-law: Ron Bost and Phil Ventriglia; nine grandchildren: Darren, Todd, Tom, Dani, Stacy, Laura, Cayce, Constance, and Jamie; 12 great-grandchildren: Jimmy, Sara, Alex, Ashley, Patrick, Kaitlyn, Alyssa, Rose, Deon, Dresden, Copeland, Robert, and one on the way; and her first great-great grandchild on the way (she would have been thrilled with the arrival of her fifth generation!); ex-tended family in Germany; dear friend Ellen Harding; and her beloved dog Stormy.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughters Lenore Ventriglia and Christine Bost, and son-in-love Wesley Best.
The family thanks dear friend and caregiver Carol Blackstock; Dr. Paszkowiak and staff; Carter Home Health Lawton and Carter Hospice OKC, for their compassion and care; and Agape Road Hospice House, which allowed her devoted granddaughter, Stacy, to be with her Mimi until the end – a precious gift.
Donations in Lee's honor may be made to St. John Lutheran Church 102 SW 7th, Lawton, OK 73501 or Agape Road Hospice House at www.AgapeRoad.net.
