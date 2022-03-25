Lieselotte Cook was called to heaven on March 22, 2022, at the age of 75. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. She will be greatly missed by many. She was surrounded by infinite love. The ones we love never go away. They walk beside us even on this day. Unseen, unheard, yet always near. Still Loved, still missed and very dear.
Lieselotte was born on June 5, 1946, to Georg Kandetzky and Veronika Balling of Bad Hirschfeld, Germany. She graduated high school, soon after became a wife and loving mother. Lieselotte was known by many around Lawton, OKlahoma, as “Lilo”. She enjoyed spending time with family, shopping, getting her hair done weekly, flowers, and her dogs Missy and Poncho.
Lilo met her future husband, Gary Cook, in Germany while he was on tour for the Army. They married a year later on May 21, 1965. He was her soulmate. Gary will forever hold you in his heart. They have two children, Allen and Cynthia Cook. Lilo was the world’s best mother and homemaker.
Lieselotte Cook is preceded in death by her father, Georg Kandetzky, mother, Veronika Balling, sister, Theresa Baumeister, father-in-law, Calvin Cook and mother-in-law, Wanda Cook.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Gary Cook of Lawton; daughter, Cynthia Cook of Lawton; son, Allen and wife Andrea Cook of Elgin; grandchildren: Jessica and husband Kyle Mahaffey of Elgin, Zachary and wife Megan Hatter of Snyder, Samantha Nasluchacz of Altus, Dominick Nasluchacz of Altus, Robyn and husband Junior Marin of Temple, Stephanie and husband Nick Webster of Lawton, Bryan Cook of Elgin, Amanda and husband DJ Fair of Elgin; great-grandchildren: Makayla, Lillian, Kimber, Little Zachary, Hunter, Layla, Macee, Michael, Maddex, Madalyn, Maximus, Lane, Alona; brother-in-law, Ronald Cook; and sister-in-law, Susan Cook.
A celebration of life/Catholic funeral service will be held at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home (632 SW C Ave. Lawton, OK) on Saturday March 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. with a deacon of the Church.
A viewing for family and friends will be Thursday March 24, 2022 from 1-8p.m. and Friday March 25, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Please feel free to join us at this time to to celebrate Lilo’s life and all the memories that were made with such a wonderful women.
A live-stream of the service will be provided by the funeral home for all who are unable to attend. Please go to grayfuneral.com for the link.