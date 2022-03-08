Funeral services for Lianne Richards Sanchez, will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 10, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Walters, with the Rev. Paul Metcalfe officiating. Burial is under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. Visitation on Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hart-Wyatt Chapel.
Lianne Margaret Sanchez was born to Joseph Edgar and Patricia Marie (Morine) Richards on Sept. 5, 1951 in Lynn, MA and departed this life in Walters, on March 5, 2022 at the age of 70 years, 6 months.
Lianne grew up in the Lawton area. She married Angel Sanchez on Feb. 21, 1968 at Fort Sill, and to the union four children were born. Through the years she worked at Wienerschnitzel, Pizza Inn, for Dr. Johnson, at JC Penney’s and then managed Joann’s Fabric and Crafts for 20 years.
She loved sewing, crochet, reading and puzzles. Lianne was a member of Mountain Metro Ambucs in Lawton. She loved her kiddos, grands and great-grands.
She was preceded in death by her mom, Patricia Richards; her dad, Joseph Richards; her husband, Angel Sanchez; and her sister, Sharon Martinez.
Lianne is survived by four kids: Tanya and Sean Scott; Antonio and Jennifer Sanchez; Angela and Patrick Fremin; Cris and Kara Sanchez; her siblings: Paul and Mary Richards; Patty Bouwman; Beverly Sinning; Larry and Melissa Richards; Scott and Bridgette Richards, and Jeffrey Richards; 18 grandkids: Dylan and Kasie; Gabrielle and Nathan; Samantha; Preston; Raelynn; Brittany and Dalton; James; Alyssa; Patrick; Brynlee; Konar; Katie; Harley; Hannah; Hayden; Tripp; Angel; and Veda; six great-grandkids: Crispin; Paisley; Corbin; Cooper; Chance and Kelby; many nieces, nephews and lots of friends.
Memorial donations can be made to Mountain Metro Ambucs, P.O. Box 44, Lawton, OK 73502.