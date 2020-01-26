Lewis R. Edwards Jr. “Big Ed” was born on February 12, 1940 in Coffeeville, MS to Lewis R. Edwards Sr. and Annie Edwards.
He returned home January 12, 2020 at home in Lawton, OK.
He is survived by two daughters and sons in law, Akalina and Herman Morris of Lawton, OK and Tiaa and Alvin Payne of Norman, OK. His love will continue through his five grandchildren Signa, Sabrazhia, Tajahriq, Xavier, Mason; and his great grandchildren, MarQuel and London. He is also survived by three siblings, Cathrine Bland, Stella Langhorne (Fanny) and Peggy Maluia; his many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends along with his adopted children Meldon Carter, Wayne Willis, Frank Mays, and Sandra Sahimi will keep his memory going through time.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Gregory and Steve Edwards. Also preceding him in death was his wife of 40 years, Ann Edwards; and his siblings, Diane, Louise, and Hosey.
Big Ed served in the US Army where he retired after 22 years with Honors and then started a career at Goodyear where he retired in December 1999. Big Ed was very active in Masonry where he took the opportunity to influence the youth and build the community. He was known for fishing and his Gumbo. He loved to play golf and poker with his lifelong friends. He will be truly missed.
Wake Service: January 27, 2020 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home 6:00-8:00pm address: 632 SW C Ave Lawton, OK 73501
Service: January 28, 2020 at Bethlehem Baptist Church at 11:00am address: 602 NW Arlington Ave Lawton, OK 73507 and interment will be at Post Cemetery, Fort Sill, Oklahoma under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Please wear something Red in Honor for Our Dad’s Love for the 49ers.
