Graveside service for Lewis Hawkey, 92, of Lawton will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Letitia Cemetery, Lawton, with Rev. Matt Kelly, pastor of Letitia Baptist Church officiating.
Mr. Hawkey passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at his home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lewis was born on Aug. 22, 1930 in Farina, Illinois to Lewis Hawkey and Anna B. (Simmons) Hawkey. He grew up in Illinois where he attended a one room school. After graduating high school, he was drafted into the United States Army where he served in Korean War. He then left the military and worked for the railroad. He rejoined the army and served his country for 22 years. He met the love of his life, Veda Potter and they married on Sept. 11, 1954. He continued on in the army and received many awards and medals, including: The Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal, Korean Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Medal, United Nations of Service Medal, The Republic of Korea Presidential Badge, and the Unit Citation Badge. After retiring on Feb. 28, 1974, Lewis owned and operated Deluxe Cleaners in Lawton and later worked for Kelly Pin at Fort Sill. He then worked for many years for Edna Hennessee at Cosmetic Specialty Labs where he was in charge of the warehouse and maintenance before retiring in the early 90’s.
He is survived by his wife, Veda Hawkey, of the home; children and their spouses: Alan Hawkey; DJ Powell; Janet and Tim Stephens; Kevin and Kristina Hawkey, and Gina Hawkey; brother, Rolland Hawkey; grandchildren and their spouses: Jody and John Purcell; Crystal and John Childers; Clint and Sherry Powell; Keith and Rachel Powell; Trent Powell and Chelsea Lazenby, and Sara Hawkey and Brady Payan; great-grandchildren: Jacob Daniels; Parker and Kaitlyn Childers; Violet; Callan and Palmer Purcell; Easton; Olivia; Blair, and Lila Powell; and many nieces and nephews and other loving relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Darrel Hawkey; grandson, Errol Hawkey; granddaughter, Jani Hawkey; son-in-law, Franklin Powell; special niece, Sheila Frailey; brothers: Ellsworth Jenkins, Kenneth Hawkey, Earl Hawkey, Harold Gene Hawkey, and Jerry Hawkey; and sisters: Mildred Bermingham, Cleta Jones, Ailene Hawkey, Imogene Beasley, and Pauline Depoister.