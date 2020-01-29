Graveside service for Lewis F. Blevins, 87, of Lawton will be at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. Lloyd Grubbs, pastor of Trinity Assembly of God officiating.
Mr. Blevins passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Lewis was born on August 20, 1932 in Cyril, Oklahoma where he lived until the age of 14, moving to Arizona to live with his uncle. He worked on helicopters which brought him to the Lawton/ Fort Sill area. Lewis begin his truck driving career when he was 17 years old, driving for many companies including Bekins Trucking and Ryan's Moving and Storage. He married Evelyn Barfield Ryans on August 20, 1971. Mrs. Blevins passed away in 2014. He enjoyed traveling and took many trips.
He is survived by his daughters and spouses, Lisa and Mark King, Frances Ann and Bob Jones, Elizabeth Blevins, Carolyn and Eddie Hayes, and Gayla and Rodney Agnew; his son, Phil Barfield; his grandchildren, Stephen Fortner, David Fortner, Kevin Hayes, Misty Beasley, Candice Beasley, Stephanie McGary, Carolyn Anderson, Kelly Price-Henley, April Hill, Justin King, and Cristy Jones; his great grandchildren, Brandon Fortner, Spencer Fortner, Madison Fortner, Nycolas Johnson, Krystin Johnson, Morgan Hayes, Jordan Cody, Hannah Sampson, Kaitlyn Sampson, Devon Lemon, Devin Lemon, Jailen McGary,; and his great great grandchild, Remi Jo Cody.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Minnie Blevins, his wife, Evelyn; and his sons Lewis Blevins, Jr. and Jerry Barfield.
