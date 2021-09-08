Graveside service for LeWanna Gail Clark, 57, of Lawton, will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at Faxon Cemetery, Faxon, with Rev. Steve Mallow, pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church officiating.
Miss Clark passed away on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 in Oklahoma City.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Please wear masks and social distance at the viewing and at the cemetery.
Lewanna was born on Aug. 13, 1964 in Lawton, to Jerry and Melva (Phelps) Clark. She grew up in Faxon and Geronimo where she attended school, graduating from Geronimo High School in 1987. LeWanna loved her OU Sooners and her baby chihuahua, Lucy. She had a knack for numbers which made her great at Yahtzee and remembering everyone’s birthday. She enjoyed family gatherings and was close to her dialysis team.
She is survived by her sister, and brother-in-law, Diana K. and Randy Price, of Geronimo; her brothers and sisters-in-law: Dewayne and Karolyn Clark, of Chattanooga, and Ronald and Helen Clark, of Lawton; nieces and nephews: Corey Stanley; Kristen Arnold and husband, Brandon; Ashley Stapp and husband, Brady; and Gabe Clark; her caregiver and friend, Richard Reel; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandparents; her companion, Keith Mitchell; and her aunts and uncles; and other family members.