Leva Joy, “Moms” Brantley, of Sterling, Ok, was born on November 25, 1923 and went to her heavenly home May 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Doyle; her parents Granville Dennis and Myrtle May Huffines Miller; a brother and sister-in-law, Dean Hoy and June Miller; four brother and sister-in-laws, Melvin and Marie, Monte and Elizabeth, Glen and Lois, and Billy and Mary Brantley.
She is survived by her daughter Joan and her husband Eddie Rankin; two grandchildren, Dennis Rankin, and Cheryl, and her husband Jason Covington, and her three great grandchildren, Colten, Caden, and Jaycee Covington.
Leva Joy went to Oak Grove School through the 8th grade and graduated from Sterling High School. She married Doyle Brantley April 26, 1942. They were full time farmer and ranchers. Leva Joy continued with the operation after Doyle’s death in 1968. In 1973 she, Joan and Eddie expanded their program. Leva Joy remained active in decisions and the management of the operation. She was blessed with good health and lived by herself until April 2019. In September 2019 she moved to Gregstons Nursing Home of Marlow.
Leva Joy loved to travel, sew, and crochet. Along with her favorite pastimes genealogy and her oil paintings, but all of these were second to her helping the grandkids and great grandkids, and any others with their activities.
She will be greatly missed by her family and all those she came in contact with. We all take comfort that she is in a much better place walking along aside our Jesus Christ and visiting with all her family and friends that have gone on before her.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, June 10th at 11:00am. Services will be at Central Baptist Church, 274970 Broncho Rd., Marlow, OK 73055.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Baptist Church.