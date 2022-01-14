“Ebbie” Leuna Parks Eberhart Lee went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 20, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Born in Central July 18, 1925, to James Parks Eberhart and Middie Elizabeth Eberhart, she attended a one-room schoolhouse which she and her siblings had to reach by horseback in all kinds of weather. Ebbie spent her formative years in Central and Roswell, New Mexico. Blessed with a keen intellect, Ebbie graduated at 16 years old and gained admission to the St. Anthony’s School of Nursing in Oklahoma City, graduating as a Registered Nurse on May 10, 1946.
During her time as a nurse, she had the unique distinction of assisting the doctor with the very first dose of penicillin ever administered at St. Anthony’s Hospital, and also met the love of her life, Oliver Lee, while attending to his dying mother. They were married on Dec. 27, 1946 and resided in Lawton for the remainder of their married life.
Ebbie’s professional life was long and full — 50 years — and included being a surgical nurse for a local urologist, working several years for the Comanche County Health Department, 27 years of civil service at Fort Sill Reynolds Army Hospital in CCU, Surgical ICU, OBGYN departments, and ultimately working until retirement as head nurse of the Family Practice Clinic providing care for pediatrics to geriatrics.
Ebbie’s personal life was just as full — she was active in Blue Birds and Camp Fire Girls with both her daughters — serving as camp nurse every summer for many years at Camp C’Andy in Faxon. She was an active member of Washington School PTA as president, NARF, Book and Play Review, Knife and Fork club, and Four Seasons dance club.
Ebbie’s life was one of service — patients, friends, community, and especially family. A nurturer at heart, Ebbie cared for her ailing mother for several years. As a strong woman of faith, she was the foundation of our family providing loving care and needed counsel during troubled times that all of us encountered. She was always willing to share her knowledge of scripture and her love of the gospel to anyone she encountered — even during her own hospital stays. An optimist by nature and faith, she awakened every morning and repeated Psalm 118:24: “Today is the day the Lord hath made — let us rejoice and be glad in it.”
Ebbie was a member of First Baptist Church Lawton for 70 years and a member of Putnam City Baptist Church for four years.
Ebbie was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Lee.
She is survived by her daughter, Ebbie Carol and husband KW Hogue; daughter, Nancy and husband Steve Pike; and son, Dr. Jim Lee and wife Carole Dulisse; four grandchildren: Jason Hollenshead, Jenny Pike, Laurey Nelson and Kelly Pike; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. today with the family present from 5-7 p.m. at Mercer-Adams, Bethany. Her service will be held at Putnam City Baptist Church, 11401 N. Rockwell Ave, Oklahoma City at 11 a.m., Jan. 15, 2022, with a burial to follow at Rock Creek Cemetery, Central.
