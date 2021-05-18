Leulla Grace Yokesuite Saupitty Lumbert went to be with her Lord on Thursday May 13, 2021 in Lawton.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at West Cache Creek KCA Cemetery with Tina Baker officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
She is survived by five children: James Saupitty; Timothy Saupitty; Tracy Saupitty; Tracy Dean; Linda Saupitty; sister Brenda Ashington; 22 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren.