Ms. Lester Mae Brown, age 87, of Lawton, left us to be with the Lord on Monday evening, Jan. 17, 2022, at Canyon Vista Post-Acute in Las Vegas, Nevada.
She was born on June 26, 1934, in Lawton, daughter of the late Lester Brown and Gertrude Beaty. Ms. Brown attended Douglas High School and was a well-loved member of Union Baptist Church. She succeeded in life as a wonderful homemaker and impacted the lives of many with words of spiritual encouragement, and her special gift of love and patience for those she knew and met. In turn, Ms. Brown was dearly loved by family, friends, and neighbors. She enjoyed cooking, dancing, studying her Bible, gardening, collecting unique pencils, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her greatest love was raising her children and grandchildren. Ms. Brown never let anyone go without a meal. She was a blessing to all and would welcome anyone to a warm plate to eat. There was no limit to the amount of love she would give. Ms. Brown truly had a caring heart and a loving soul.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lester Brown; mother, Gertrude Beaty; grandson, DeVaughn Brown; and aunt, Catherine Lockhart. Ms. Lester Mae Brown is survived by an uncle, Adair Lockhart of Lawton; four daughters and one son: Vicki Barnes of Oklahoma City; Ruby and husband, Dallas Rubalcaba of Las Vegas, NV; Georgeanne Virgil of Oklahoma City; Trudy Stallworth and friend, Ken Lockett of Oklahoma City; and Eric Brown of Oklahoma City; honorary daughter, Collita Perry-Jenkins of Lake City, FL; son-in-love, Pastor Davison Virgil of Lawton; and countless cousins and friends.
Funeral services for Lester Mae Brown will be on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at 2 p.m. at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, interment will follow at Highland Cemetery. The family will have a visitation on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston.