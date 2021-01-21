Lester Kosechata, age 87, of Fort Cobb , went to be with the Lord, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Skiatook.
Graveside service 1 p.m., Friday at Deyo Mission Cemetery with Jimmy Caddo officiating.
Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
He was born on March 20, 1933 in Walters, to Lester Kosechata and May Wauqua. Lester married Jennie M. Opp, Sept. 29, 1989 in York county Nebraska and enjoyed her companionship and love till she passed. Lester was a former director of Indian Housing Management, working with the Shawnee Nation, traveling between offices in Shawnee and Washington DC. He managed, developed and sold multiple independent business throughout his lifetime. He graduated from San Jose State university in California in 1948 completing two degree’s in mathematics and physics. Lester served with honor as part of the US Navy and participated in the Korean war on the USS Coral Sea as part of flight crew, he was last stationed out of US Naval Air Station Barber’s Point, Oahu, Hawaii and was honorably discharged. He is one of the few remaining full blood elders of the Comanche tribe. As an elder Lester has participated in honoring CIVA members as a Head Man Gourd dancer. He participated throughout his life honoring his heritage through dancing and practicing religious and medical practices.
Lester is preceded in death by his mother and father, May Wauqua and Lester Kosechata; wife, Jeannie Mae Kosechata, daughter, Ramona Lynn Kosechata; sisters: Nada (Kosechata) Gorbet; and Dorthy Lee (Kosechata) Baker.
Lester is survived by his seven of his eight children: Lester Charles Kosechata; Michael Gene Kosechata; Ramona Lynn Kosechata (deceased); Donna Lee (Kosechata) LePlante; Cynthia Marie Kosechata; Lesley Kay (Kosechata) Purdom; Walter Nathan Kosechata; and Jonathon Joseph Kosechata; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, three brothers; many nieces and nephews.