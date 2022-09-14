A special greeting for family and friends of Leslie L. Hittle Jr. will be held from 6 p.m. — 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Leslie L. Hittle Jr. died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 in Lawton, at the age of 95. He was born Dec. 16, 1926 in Oahu, Hawaii to Leslie L. and Emma Lu (Curtner) Hittle. He grew up in Lawton and was a 1944 graduate of Lawton High School.
Leslie earned his Bachelor’s degree in Botany from the University of Oklahoma and spent four years in the ROTC program. He served as an officer in the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of Captain. He was a veteran of both World War II and Korea. He later returned to the University of Oklahoma and earned his Master’s degree in Microbiology. Following graduation he worked for Scripps Institute of Oceanography in La Jolla, California, researching microorganisms in the Pacific Ocean.
He married Catherine B. Palmer on July 27, 1968 in San Diego, California. Following their marriage, the couple moved to Lawton and Leslie began working for J. Wiley Richardson’s Flowers and Gifts, retiring after 35 years.
Leslie was active in Boy Scouts from an early age and earned the rank of Explorer Ranger, which was only available from 1944-1949. He served as Cub Master for Pack 118 while his sons were in cub scouts and later served as the merit badge counselor for the required science badges needed to earn the rank of Eagle Scout with Troop 176. He was Camp Master for Camp George Thomas at Apache, and was the counselor for Environmental Science during summer camp. Leslie spent many hours working conservation at Camp George Thomas accompanied by his faithful dog, Jessica. He was the recipient for many scouting awards including the District Award of Merit, Silver Beaver, W.E. Poole Award, Vigil Honor Recipient, Wood Badge along with numerous troop awards.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine; daughter, Amy Cowan, of the home; sons and daughters-in-law: David and Martha Hittle, Altus, and Daniel and Maria Hittle, Gainesville, Virginia; granddaughter, Codie Davis and husband Robert, Lawton; grandson, Damian Hittle, Cherry Point, North Carolina; granddaughter, Rebeka Hittle, Altus; granddaughter, Kasandra Jackson-Hittle and grandson, L.J. Hittle, Gainesville, Virginia, and granddaughter, Esperanza Aponte, Lawton; brother, Gervase Hittle, Hermosa, South Dakota; nephews: Kenneth D’Aura; Leslie Hittle III; Carl Hittle Jr. and Gregory Hittle; nieces: Dianna D’Aura; Johnna Lynch; Kathy Breen; Randy Hittle-Berry; Susan Meier, and Calista Hittle; as well as numerous great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Carl and Kenneth Hittle; sisters: Judith Hittle and Ellen D’Aura; niece, Ambretta Hittle; grandson, Elijah Martinez and great-nephew, Derek Lynch.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lawton Animal Shelter, 2104 SW 6th Street, Lawton, OK 73501.