A special greeting for family and friends of Leslie L. Hittle Jr. will be held from 6 p.m. — 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.

Leslie L. Hittle Jr. died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 in Lawton, at the age of 95. He was born Dec. 16, 1926 in Oahu, Hawaii to Leslie L. and Emma Lu (Curtner) Hittle. He grew up in Lawton and was a 1944 graduate of Lawton High School.