Leslie Joan Meinert, Fletcher, was born May 21, 1947 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Lester and Augustine (Wagner) Slocum. She passed away May 4, 2020 in Lawton at the age of 72. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11:00am at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Lawton officiated by Pastor Schneider.
Leslie graduated from Etna High School in Pittsburgh. She went to work as a nurse’s assistant and for hospice for over 20 years. She married Ken Meinert on April 27, 1968. Leslie moved to Fletcher, OK in 2016. In her free time she enjoyed putting puzzles together, sewing, crocheting and shopping the clearance items at Macy’s. Leslie was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. She will be missed by all those who knew her, especially her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Augustine Slocum and her husband, Ken Meinert.
Survivors include her son, Michael Meinert and wife Michelle of Sarasota, FL; daughter, Wendy Huff and husband John of Fletcher, OK; grandchildren: Ryan Meinert, Samantha Huff, Sydney Huff and John Huff III; great-granddaughter, Scarlett Charles; brothers, Fred Slocum and wife Debbie and Mark Slocum and wife Maureen; sisters, Mary Scandrol and husband Tom, Betty Riebel and Jean Helfrich. She also has numerous friends and church family.